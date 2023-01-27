Petite Dory is an angel of a cat. The words everyone uses to describe her are “sweet” and “gentle.” Dory is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat with lustrous ebony fur and golden eyes. This sleek house panther has a lovely purrsonality to match her good looks. Dory likes to be softly petted and enjoys the company of people. She is FIV positive, so she needs to be an indoor only cat. Dory should also be the only cat in a home or with other felines who share her condition. Looking for a darling little cat? Ask for Dory ID# A922603. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dory. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
