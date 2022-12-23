“On the first day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
A partridge in a pear tree.”
What could more Christmassy than the classic 12 Days of Christmas song? How about a real pet partridge? Meet Klaus, an adult male Chukar Partridge who is seeking a new safe and secure home. Klaus is an active bird who enjoys scratching and pecking for his favorite delectable treats. He would do best in a home with other partridges or birds similar in size. While Klaus has zero interest in a pear tree, he’s totally down with an outdoor predator proof covered enclosure and even some yummy mealworms to snack on. Seeking a unique and beautiful pet to add to your life? Ask for Klaus ID# A922972. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Klaus. For more information visit www.PHS-SPCA.org.
