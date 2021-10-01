Coco

Are you into big mutts? Then we have the perfect dog for you. Meet Coco, an 8-month-old neutered male shepherd Doberman pinscher mix who is a giant goofball and still growing. Coco’s energy levels are exceptionally high, so he will need someone comfortable with an energetic dog and willing to provide him with oodles of exercise. Coco is also working on his manners, so training classes are a requirement of his adoption. His ideal home would be one with no children and no other animals. Coco is a work in progress, but he’s worth it. Are you seeking a dynamic playful dog to liven up your life? Ask for Coco ID# A899044. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Coco. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

