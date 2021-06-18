Chonky, meaning adorably round and plump is the purrfect word to describe Leah. This 7-year-old spayed female short-haired cat is a sizable gal with a colossal dream: a new home where she is loved and pampered. Leah may not give a fig about having a beach body, but she wouldn’t mind some support in helping her safely trim down a bit. Her hobbies include lounging in a sunspot, being pet and watching British murder mysteries, with Miss Marple being a personal favorite. Seeking an affectionate roly-poly feline to bring some comfort and cheer to your life? Ask for Leah ID# A894789. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Leah. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Pet of the week
