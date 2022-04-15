Swimming in your direction is this gorgeous fish seeking a new large tank to roam. Happy Gillmore is a juvenile male Venustus cichlid with shimmery bright yellow and azure coloring. Happy Gillmore is very active and is seeking a home that can provide him with a generous sized tank to accommodate his need to roam and his size when he’s fully grown. Interested in adding this stunner to your life? Ask for Happy Gillmore ID# A909225. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Happy Gillmore. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged
- Ex-chancellor is arrested at the San Francisco International Airport
- Former college chancellor arrested at SFO
- 2-bedroom home for $304K in Redwood City
- Officials envision a ‘transit village’ for Redwood City
- San Mateo County blunts COVID surge for now
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center
- Dear Avery
- Plans submitted for 232-unit apartment building in Millbrae
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy (29)
- GAY, GAY, GAY (22)
- Democrat Party hypocrisy (13)
- Asleep at the wheel(’s of justice) (12)
- Greed and profiteering (11)
- Racial equity policy in schools (10)
- Can a sticker save a life? (9)
- Get ready for the loss of Taiwan (8)
- Not another tax (7)
- Trees and leaves (7)
- How to get rid of Proposition 13 (6)
- Joe Biden, civil rights pioneer (6)
- Belmont planning pot retail (6)
- San Mateo is exploring ban on natural gas (6)
- The curious case of a candidate’s spouse’s tattoo (6)
- San Carlos should have used more reserves for pandemic (6)
- Fact versus blame (5)
- Ditching our oil dependency (5)
- Climate doom and gloom, or solutions? (5)
- More plastic than fish in the ocean (5)
- Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine (5)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (5)
- Proposition 13 redux (4)
- Charges against the former chancellor (4)
- Affordable housing (4)
- Feeding water demand (4)
- Unincorporated and underrepresented (4)
- Housing at Hillsdale makes a ton of sense (4)
- Close the sky (4)
- Going maskless (4)
- Gas, inflation and swinging (4)
- Biden and gas prices (3)
- Can workplaces evolve into something better? (3)
- Response to water or housing letter (3)
- Lesson 3: We are a democratic republic (3)
- Stanford rolling in a pile of cash (3)
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning (3)
- Bill would protect California’s affordable housing funding (3)
- Pitching is staple of PAL’s three San Mateo baseball teams (3)
- Burlingame is booming (3)
- Dear Avery (3)
- No basis for catastrophic climate predictions (3)
- Never again (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged (3)
- Backing Ukraine in fight against Goliath (3)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (3)
- Hillsdale’s zoning request (3)
- Smothering ideologies (3)
- Marina High School: The campus that never was (3)
- Dependency (3)
- California’s spending problem (2)
- Saving gasoline (2)
- Water supply issues (2)
- It’s time to rethink bridge tolls (2)
- Democratic hypocrisy? (2)
- Who can we trust? (2)
- Let’s face reality (2)
- Slapping Big Tobacco (2)
- Lesson learned (2)
- Conservative from Half Moon Bay seeks congressional seat (2)
- Cantankerous housing, sobriquet for ravish rout (2)
- Longer loans would make housing more affordable (2)
- Coastside families taking action (2)
- New sheriff in town part two (2)
- San Mateo County prepped for future COVID surges (2)
- San Mateo survey to focus on tax increase (2)
- Burlingame plans for less hotel tax revenue (2)
- To the last Ukrainian? (2)
- Climate report (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Boots on the ground (2)
- Water usage letters (2)
- Water or housing? (2)
- IPCC report is not opinion (2)
- Cherry-picking climate conclusions (2)
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly (2)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (2)
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center (2)
- James Coleman, a needed voice in the Assembly (2)
- Transparency, accessibility and equity (2)
- Campaign issues (2)
- Creating inspiration (2)
- Cherry-picking climate data (2)
- Enough evidence available of human-induced climate change (2)
- U.S. oil production (1)
- Arrest made in San Carlos cold case murder (1)
- Rent relief is ending (1)
- Two water worlds (1)
- Foster City eyes infrastructure project options (1)
- Sheriff asking San Mateo County officials for hiring help (1)
- Changing with the times: The new NDNU (1)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (1)
- Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Math scores don’t add up in California (1)
- ICE transfers (1)
Latest News
- Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed's bank regulation post
- Duvall's big hit, Jansen's save help Braves beat Padres 5-2
- California COVID cases up, but no plans to add restrictions
- Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels' win over Texas
- Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
- Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner
- Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds
- Pet of the week
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
craigwiesner said:Thank you Dirk, especially for the parents who have lost children to suicide, including dear friends in my life who lost their children. In an…
-
Ray Fowler said:
Ah, yes... brings back memories of handing out Eugene McCarthy flyers when I was in high school.
-
craigwiesner said:
Thank you!
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Craig - sorry, I don't mean to be heartless. Suicides among our youth is a tragedy but not always attributable to the issues that only the LGB…
-
craigwiesner said:Hopefully you've been able to see the series of articles the Journal has been doing on each of the candidates running for this congressional s…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.