Velvet Panther just sounds like something you need in your life. And Klaus agrees with us. Klaus is a 2-year-old neutered male almost solid black cat with velvety soft fur, hence his sobriquet Velvet Panther. Since Klaus is a younger feline, his playful energy is in abundance. He will stare intently at a feather wand with a look that says, “this toy is not long for this world.” Klaus is prone to over-stimulation and would do best in a home with cat savvy people who know how to read and interpret cat body language, and in a home with no young kiddos. Are you ready to add a Velvet Panther to your world? Ask for Klaus ID# A905382. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Klaus. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

