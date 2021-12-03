Xena

Who’s a good girl? Why Xena the Pointer mix of course! Xena is a 2-year-old spayed female love bug with a penchant for treats and pets. She’s an unabashed wiggle worm who explodes into a full body shimmy when she spots her favorite people. Xena is super smart and is a recent graduate of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s K9 Nose Work class. She gets along well with other dogs too. Xena does have one potential drawback though: She can be uncomfortable around men. She’s working on this issue but will need a dog savvy owner who is understanding and patient. Her ideal home would be one with lots of affection and activity. Searching for a spirited and intelligent dog? Ask for Xena ID# A900406. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Xena. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

