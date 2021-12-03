Who’s a good girl? Why Xena the Pointer mix of course! Xena is a 2-year-old spayed female love bug with a penchant for treats and pets. She’s an unabashed wiggle worm who explodes into a full body shimmy when she spots her favorite people. Xena is super smart and is a recent graduate of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s K9 Nose Work class. She gets along well with other dogs too. Xena does have one potential drawback though: She can be uncomfortable around men. She’s working on this issue but will need a dog savvy owner who is understanding and patient. Her ideal home would be one with lots of affection and activity. Searching for a spirited and intelligent dog? Ask for Xena ID# A900406. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Xena. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Redwood City church and nonprofit facing eviction unbending on serving community
- San Carlos officials exploring changes to downtown
- San Mateo East Third Avenue development reviewed
- San Mateo County employees demand higher pay
- Serra football coach Patrick Walsh grace under fire during shooting at Westmont
- Serra shocks St. Francis for Central Coast Section Division I crown
- Two men shot outside Serra football game have non-life-threatening injuries
- South San Francisco delays new 480-unit housing development
- Fire burns Southern California residential construction site
- Frustrations mount over redistricting in San Mateo County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Stupid is as stupid does (25)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene is not welcome here (25)
- Authoritarian threat (23)
- D-K effect causing national decay (21)
- Liberty and freedom (15)
- Creating awareness and making change (13)
- Systemic racism (13)
- Thank you Jackie, and other housekeeping items (11)
- American media in the 1960-1970 era (11)
- There is some hope yet (10)
- Those who served (10)
- Political stars are realigning (10)
- San Mateo County ready for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children (7)
- True tax reform (7)
- Grocott wrong again (6)
- Anyone out there? (6)
- John Horgan missing a lot (6)
- Clergy support Transgender Day of Remembrance (6)
- Wealth tax debacle (5)
- Support for the Carbon Dividend Act (5)
- Being thankful for the heroes in blue (5)
- Activists plea to end San Mateo County’s ICE transfers (5)
- Newspapers in education (5)
- Tomorrow is for giving (5)
- Mr. Aadahl’s most amusing letter (5)
- Why is cooperation with ICE an issue? (4)
- The politics of redistricting (4)
- Workers at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts to strike for a day (4)
- Our new price spiral (4)
- San Mateo County’s young have survived pandemic well (4)
- Beach, Canepa, Mattammal, Mullin running for Congress (4)
- Anthony Fauci supports vaccines at San Mateo County town hall (4)
- Woke (4)
- Standing the wall (4)
- A kind gesture, noted (4)
- Bolanos made the right decision (4)
- Serra Padres take a vow of silence heading into rematch with St. Francis in CCS football finals (4)
- Noelia Corzo, candidate for San Mateo County supervisor (4)
- When to say goodbye (4)
- Belmont open to directly elected mayor (4)
- New San Mateo County district map looking a lot like old district map (3)
- A newcomer’s guide to San Mateo County (3)
- Political pandering (3)
- Crime has no political party (3)
- County’s redistricting advisory process flawed (3)
- Honoring Gen. Powell (3)
- San Mateo County Sheriff ends ICE transfers (3)
- The safety of all our residents is the right solution (3)
- Frustrations mount over redistricting in San Mateo County (3)
- Essential SamTrans stop slated for removal at Cordilleras Mental Health Center (3)
- South San Francisco eyes public housing (2)
- San Mateo County puts compassion into action (2)
- A 10-day nation (2)
- San Mateo man’s series of erratic behavior in San Mateo, Redwood City and Menlo Park results in arrest (2)
- Sheriff ends ICE transfers (2)
- Coastside heroes, part 1 (2)
- Carbon pricing (2)
- San Mateo County home price increase falls behind nation (2)
- Bay Area prosecutors form alliance to combat retail crime (2)
- Opening date for San Mateo County's Express Lanes segment delayed (2)
- Holiday cards (2)
- South San Francisco delays new 480-unit housing development (2)
- In flight (2)
- Color blindness (2)
- Kudos John Horgan (2)
- The other ‘Woke’ (2)
- Crystal Springs Cross Country Course: Keep it running (2)
- Vaccine refusals in intelligence agencies raise GOP concerns (2)
- San Mateo starts hammering out its housing goals (1)
- An insightful Student News column (1)
- South San Francisco considers license plate reading cameras (1)
- Going against the tide: Swimming scholarships save lives (1)
- Belmont names new police chief (1)
- Dam under Golden Gate Bridge (1)
- Bay Area represented at UN Climate Change Conference (1)
- Politicians shouldn’t pick their voters (1)
- Taking risks and losing money (1)
- It’s a puzzle (1)
- Millbrae officials failed their residents (1)
- Half Moon Bay slows gas ban (1)
- No comparison (1)
- Impact investing insufficient for climate emergency (1)
- Driver in San Mateo hit-and-run bicyclist case pleads (1)
- South San Francisco furthers reform effort for school police (1)
- The ties that bind (1)
- Foster City OKs geese mitigation plan (1)
- Effort to name Burlingame school after Ruth Bader Ginsburg stalls (1)
- Jackie Speier won’t seek reelection (1)
- San Mateo County seeks change on district lines (1)
- I never had an American Girl doll (1)
- Opioid verdict and product liability (1)
- Belmont OKs zoning change for townhomes (1)
- ‘Purity’ and electoral politics (1)
- Foster City's Netra Center for Arts rebounds (1)
Latest News
- Gaudreau, Tkachuk lead Flames over Ducks in shootout
- Kennard hits clutch 3s, Clippers hold off Lakers 119-115
- No. 14 Utah beats No. 10 Oregon 38-10 for 1st Rose Bowl bid
- Curry bounces back, Warriors end Suns' 18-game streak 118-96
- DAs, retailers say California needs stronger shoplifting law
- BYU advances to NCAA final after shootout with Santa Clara
- Anderson carries San Jose St. over North Dakota 76-51
- Wishart lifts UC Santa Barbara past Pepperdine 86-74
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, RudyI feel Dirk makes a good point. Your position that women and persons of color make better candidates primarily just because of thei…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Hey Rudy - could you please drop the race card every time you get to write an article? She has impressive credentials and is a viable candidat…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.