Step right up for these two gorgeous dames! Betty and Veronica are a pair of adult spayed female rabbits who put the best in BFF. They are both social gals who love to hop and play. Betty takes the lead on being more adventurous and is eager to explore, and Veronica loves to joyfully toss around rabbit friendly toys. No shrinking wallflowers here. They are both very affectionate and come right over for pets and attention. And this cute and curious rabbit duo’s adoption fees are waived. Ready to double the bun and double the fun? Ask for Betty and Veronica ID#’s A908488 and A908489. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Betty and Veronica. For more information visit www.PHS-SPCA.org.

