Even though we are on the cusp of the official start day of summer, we’re coming at you with autumn feels. Meet bonded feline pair Pumpkin and Maple. Despite their autumnal inspired monikers, Pumpkin and Maple are purrfect all year round. These best friends must be adopted together. Pumpkin is a 1-year-old neutered male orange tabby and Maple is a 1-year-old spayed female torbie. Maple has an orange-colored stripe that runs along her face making her and Pumpkin adorably color-coordinated. This cat duo is outgoing, affectionate and playful. Pumpkin and Maple are guaranteed to bring some jubilance into your life. Ready to enjoy autumn all year? Ask for Pumpkin and Maple ID#’s A879889 & A895694. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pumpkin and Maple. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
craigwiesner said:A MOB of screaming rioters were bashing through that window. The video is clear. Officers inside the chamber had been alerted that other offic…
