Tessa looks like she should be on the cover of Vogue. This super-meowdel knows how to strike a pose and it’s easy to get lost in her bewitching golden eyes. Tessa is a spayed female 6-month-old solid black beauty. She’s still in her kitten phase and possesses bags of impishness. Tessa is a sweet little gal, unless you happen to be a cat toy … then you are not long for this world. She’s definitely ruthless when it comes to cat toys but witnessing her stalking a feather wand is utterly adorable. Tessa’s friendly nature, along with her tiny chirpy meowing is certain to bring some joy into your life. Looking for an affectionate and fun feline? Ask for Tessa ID# A913590. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Tessa. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

