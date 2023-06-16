Snuggle bug champion Alfredo is looking for a new lap. Alfredo is a 1-year-old neutered male feline with the softest white fur, and the softest heart. He’s a sweet and affectionate boy who adores the company of humans. Other animals, not so much. Alfredo is hoping for a home where he will be the only critter so he can claim all the attention for himself. Seeking a soulful lap cat? Ask for Alfredo ID# A926219. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Alfredo. Visitwww.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
- Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral
- A nun commends Dodgers' handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy
- A Russian ransomware gang breaches the Energy Department and other federal agencies
- Dodgers' third baseman Max Muncy goes on IL with hamstring strain
- Mexico says 200 retired Mexican boxers who fought in California may be eligible for pensions
- Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
- Vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in Pacifica
- San Mateo County Death Notices - Jun 15, 2023 to Jun 16, 2023
