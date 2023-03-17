Everyone is born with a birthday suit, but only a very fortunate handful make their grand entrance into this world sporting a black and white tuxedo as glorious as Bootsie. Even fewer are born with whiskers so impressive as hers. Bootsie is a generous sized 9-year-old spayed female cat who is all about the good life and believes every day is Purrsday, as she will demonstrate with her constant purring. This social butterfly loves to be pet and enjoys the company of humans, including gentle children. Bootsie’s captivating golden eyes seem to impart wisdom and understanding. Her calming presence will put anyone at ease. Bootsie’s motto is “Hiss less, Purr more.” Seeking a gentle moggy giant? Ask for Bootsie ID# A828447. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bootsie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Trees falling all over in San Mateo County
- High winds knock down trees, power lines
- San Mateo County superintendent questioned over conflict of interest
- Foster City approves more funds for new levee
- Homeless outreach off to busy start in San Mateo
- San Mateo County releases Batmobile report
- Assessing storm damage in San Mateo County
- Just what Burlingame kneads
- San Mateo County Board of Education is suing social media companies
- Woodside Road crack causes closure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- How to move toward electrification (21)
- Transition to electrical power for our youth (17)
- The fake FOX (15)
- They are in crisis (15)
- All aliens wanted (15)
- The irony of the Republican party (14)
- San Mateo County accused of negligence (12)
- What is carbon tax? (12)
- Allow youth to shape our future (12)
- Birthday wishes (11)
- Foster City planning commissioner tweet under fire (11)
- Presidents Day (10)
- Finding a permanent home for the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum (10)
- Gone to the dogs (10)
- Work smarter for climate resiliency (9)
- Listen up sheep (9)
- Always question science (9)
- Lift every voice and sing (9)
- Who are ‘the people’ in the Second Amendment? (9)
- Sad commentary (8)
- New electrification, and being open to feedback (8)
- Carbon fees must gain bipartisan support (7)
- Bay Area moving away from gas (7)
- Erasing the identity of Burlingame (7)
- Inaccurate climate predictions (6)
- What is the matter with men column (6)
- Where’s POTUS? (6)
- Air quality rule amendments (6)
- San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center imagines going higher (6)
- Addressing mental health in our schools (6)
- Bohannon’s shenanigans (5)
- Response to ‘They are in crisis’ (5)
- Belmont planning for bike improvements (5)
- A misunderstood system (5)
- Shooting rehashes historic resistance to humanely housing farmworkers (5)
- Disagree with climate lobby youth perspective (4)
- Samaritan House’s legacy of community support (4)
- Socialize with your kids (4)
- San Mateo County ends COVID emergency (4)
- A reflection on 3 years of COVID-19 (4)
- An ode to Senator Dianne Feinstein (4)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activity League partners for kids’ speech therapy (4)
- Spending taxpayer money (4)
- Lee should resign (4)
- College district oversight (4)
- California’s looming budget crisis (3)
- Net zero is impossible without building electrification (3)
- Will San Mateo stand with democracy or developers? (3)
- Solutions to combat global warming (3)
- Natural gas prices (3)
- Parents: Don’t forget boredom is a tool in your toolbox, too (3)
- Get ready for the really big ‘tax’ (3)
- Always question bad science (3)
- Natural gas is very bad; we can’t wait (3)
- New San Mateo County assistant sheriff, undersheriff sworn in (3)
- Wrong direction (3)
- E-bikes coming to Millbrae and Burlingame (3)
- Just what Burlingame kneads (3)
- Respectful dialogue: A better path forward for San Mateo (3)
- Poetry, as a lifestyle (3)
- There is no such thing as unskilled labor (3)
- The week that shook Silicon Valley (and everywhere else) (3)
- Silicon Valley Bank is seized by US after historic failure (2)
- Moving toward electrification (2)
- Measure Y’s margin of victory not relevant (2)
- San Mateo may poll on Measure Y (2)
- San Mateo not making money through giving parking tickets (2)
- Pay vets now (2)
- ‘My days of stopping’ (2)
- San Mateo recall update (2)
- Do you support Measure Y, which voters approved in 2020 to cap heights at 55 feet in most places in San Mateo? (2)
- Will new California law curb pay-to-play in local governments? (2)
- Traffic stop leads to DUI, firearm arrest in San Mateo (2)
- San Mateo County reflects on COVID response (2)
- Burlingame trees to be replaced (2)
- Imagining a Trump-less tomorrow (2)
- Washington, Lincoln and reading of history (2)
- Express lane tolling from Redwood City to South San Francisco begins (2)
- High-speed rail project still lacks needed financing (2)
- San Mateo police bust massage parlor for prostitution (2)
- Natural gas vs. electricity (2)
- The billion/trillion dollar question (2)
- Electrifying your home is smart and cost effective (2)
- Getting high-speed rail from a nightmare to a dream (2)
- Redwood City’s unhoused (2)
- One more (1)
- Man who allegedly drove Tesla off cliff near Devil's Slide denied bail (1)
- Newsom shuns blame for state’s unseemly issues (1)
- Jobs/housing imbalance needs to be addressed (1)
- Millbrae concerned over loss of control (1)
- Yes, 'Cocaine Bear' is a real movie. It's also a true story (1)
- A timely ‘Perfect Arrangement’ at Foster City's Hillbarn Theatre (1)
- Sad commentary (1)
Featured Events
Camp directors and representative from some of the finest and most respected San Francisco P… Read moreHillsdale Summer Camp Activities Expo
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
Latest News
- Mexican president: lack of hugs caused US fentanyl crisis
- Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills
- Maxi Kleber hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks stun Lakers 111-110
- Election conspiracy movement grinds on as 2024 approaches
- Jones' breakaway goal leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 7-4
- Supreme Court remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Without Brink, Stanford reaches 2nd round of March Madness
- Mexican migrant killed in California capsize left daughter
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Newell Post said:Almost every house built since WWII was built with a 100 ampere service. That needs to be upgraded to a 200 amp main service (or more) to comp…
-
Ray Fowler said:
Dirk... send me an email in the by-and-by.
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Annie - I believe you are right to remind many that SVB had an important function in technology investments and development. Without them we p…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:It appears that stoves are exempt. No word about the ubiquitous gas fireplaces either. That should tell us something about the BAAQMD staff's …
-
JustMike650 said:
I have about 13 Woks for sale, Jon.
Feel free to drop by. [unsure]
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.