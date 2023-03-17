Bootsie

Bootsie

Everyone is born with a birthday suit, but only a very fortunate handful make their grand entrance into this world sporting a black and white tuxedo as glorious as Bootsie. Even fewer are born with whiskers so impressive as hers. Bootsie is a generous sized 9-year-old spayed female cat who is all about the good life and believes every day is Purrsday, as she will demonstrate with her constant purring. This social butterfly loves to be pet and enjoys the company of humans, including gentle children. Bootsie’s captivating golden eyes seem to impart wisdom and understanding. Her calming presence will put anyone at ease. Bootsie’s motto is “Hiss less, Purr more.” Seeking a gentle moggy giant? Ask for Bootsie ID# A828447. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bootsie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

