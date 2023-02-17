Hear ye, hear ye there’s a new king in town, one whose very name harks back to glorious legends of lore. Behold King Arthur the bunny! King Arthur is an adult neutered male mini rex mix rabbit. Even his breed implies how kingly this rabbit is. King Arthur is seeking a new kingdom where he will be showered with adoration and offerings of hay and dandelion greens. He loves to explore and enjoys human company, even if said humans are not aristocrats. Additionally, King Arthur’s adoption fees are currently waived for qualified adopters. Ready for your own idyllic bunny Camelot? Ask for King Arthur ID# A916627. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet King Arthur. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
