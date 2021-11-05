Juniper

Juniper

He’s cute. He’s cuddly. And he’s got a pep in his guinea pig step. Meet Juniper, a 1-year-old male guinea pig who is the life of any party. Juniper enjoys chatting in the cadence of the delightful guinea pig wheeking. He is quite the connoisseur of tasty piggie friendly snacks including his favorite bananas and Timothy Hay. And Juniper’s adoption fees are currently being waived. Looking to add a small pet with a big heart to your life? Ask for Juniper ID# A900965. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Juniper. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

