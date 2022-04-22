Rory is what we could call a medium spice cat, meaning she’s slightly sassy, but not overly spicy. This 12-year-old spayed female black and white feline can command the room with a flick of her tail. Rory is a confident cat who knows what she wants. And what she wants is a quiet and peaceful home where she can savor her golden years with soft pets and soaking up sun beams from inside the comfort of a home. Like a classic Hollywood star, Rory has a striking beauty spot on her face. And like movie stars from that era, Rory also looks breathtaking in black and white. Are you ready to add a mature glamourpuss to your life? Ask for Rory ID# A909400. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Rory. For more information visit www.PHS-SPCA.org
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- New plans for key spot in downtown San Mateo
- 2 arrested for San Mateo murder
- Police announce motive in San Mateo murder
- 2 in running for San Mateo County sheriff
- Motel set for new housing in Belmont
- New 112-room hotel proposed in Redwood City
- San Mateo Union High School District prom the site of COVID outbreak
- Nurses at the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame strike
- Tesla envy is now a suburban syndrome
- Rent in San Mateo County on the rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- GAY, GAY, GAY (22)
- Free college? (14)
- Asleep at the wheel(’s of justice) (12)
- Giselle Hale proclaims her support for SB 9 and 10 (9)
- Can a sticker save a life? (9)
- Get ready for the loss of Taiwan (8)
- Stone campaigning for San Mateo County supervisor seat (8)
- A lesson of freedom (7)
- Not another tax (7)
- Trees and leaves (7)
- San Carlos should have used more reserves for pandemic (7)
- How to get rid of Proposition 13 (6)
- Joe Biden, civil rights pioneer (6)
- Belmont planning pot retail (6)
- San Mateo exploring ban on natural gas (6)
- The curious case of a candidate’s spouse’s tattoo (6)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (6)
- Ditching our oil dependency (5)
- Climate doom and gloom, or solutions? (5)
- More plastic than fish in the ocean (5)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (5)
- Proposition 13 redux (4)
- Charges against the former chancellor (4)
- Life lessons from rocks (4)
- Unincorporated and underrepresented (4)
- 2 in running for San Mateo County sheriff (4)
- Housing at Hillsdale makes a ton of sense (4)
- Free college (4)
- Going maskless (4)
- Gas, inflation and swinging (4)
- Biden and gas prices (3)
- Response to water or housing letter (3)
- Lesson 3: We are a democratic republic (3)
- Response to Simon’s April 14 column (3)
- We need transparency (3)
- Bolanos has done an excellent job (3)
- Stanford rolling in a pile of cash (3)
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning (3)
- Dear Avery (3)
- No basis for catastrophic climate predictions (3)
- Resistance is fierce for Senate Bill 9 duplex law (3)
- Never again (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged (3)
- Backing Ukraine in fight against Goliath (3)
- Hillsdale’s zoning request (3)
- Marina High School: The campus that never was (3)
- Dependency (3)
- California’s spending problem (2)
- Who can we trust? (2)
- Let’s face reality (2)
- How can we ban gas without new electric? (2)
- Slapping Big Tobacco (2)
- Lesson learned (2)
- Conservative from Half Moon Bay seeks congressional seat (2)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office details $2M in military equipment (2)
- Cantankerous housing, sobriquet for ravish rout (2)
- Longer loans would make housing more affordable (2)
- Coastside families taking action (2)
- South San Francisco aiming for carbon neutrality (2)
- New sheriff in town part two (2)
- First Amendment (2)
- To the last Ukrainian? (2)
- Obama’s history with Russia (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Boots on the ground (2)
- Facts and figures (2)
- Water usage letters (2)
- Water or housing? (2)
- IPCC report is not opinion (2)
- Cherry-picking climate conclusions (2)
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly (2)
- Double board member seeking San Mateo County District 3 Board of Supervisors seat (2)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (2)
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center (2)
- James Coleman, a needed voice in the Assembly (2)
- Transparency, accessibility and equity (2)
- Campaign issues (2)
- Cherry-picking climate data (2)
- Enough evidence available of human-induced climate change (2)
- U.S. oil production (1)
- Arrest made in San Carlos cold case murder (1)
- Anna Eshoo faces 7 for San Mateo County coast and south Peninsula congressional seat (1)
- Foster City eyes infrastructure project options (1)
- Sheriff asking San Mateo County officials for hiring help (1)
- Changing with the times: The new NDNU (1)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (1)
- In support of Charles Stone for supervisor (1)
- Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Math scores don’t add up in California (1)
- Saving water (1)
- San Mateo police praise new mental health program (1)
- There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change (1)
- Out of balance (1)
- Stone for supervisor (1)
- Back to the campaign for 15th congressional district (1)
Featured Events
Please join us for George Washington High School's 1st Annual Car & Motorcycle Show! Read more
Latest News
- Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway
- Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
- Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma
- Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
- Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash
- Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
- Today in History: April 23, Hank Aaron's first home run
- Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:
Rudy... I'm crushed. After I toasted you over in Jon's column today... looks like you want us to remain frenemies.
-
Ray Fowler said:Rudy... I was under the effects of general anesthesia about six hours before I wrote, "We've seen Rudy's divisive rhetoric on earlier occasion…
-
Ray Fowler said:
Isn't Pimentel a Hispanic surname... kinda like Espinoza?
-
Ray Fowler said:Hey, DirkOh, it gets better... In June 2020, Councilwoman Hale posted on Facebook that she was proposing a Black Lives Matter mural for Redwoo…
-
Ray Fowler said:Happy Earth Day, JonI don't often disagree with your op-ed pieces and today is no exception. Thanks for a down to earth (sorry) and sensible l…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.