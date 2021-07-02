Becky

Becky is always wearing a smile and with her charming disposition, she’s guaranteed to turn any frown upside down. Becky is a 5-year-old spayed female bulldog and pit bull mix. She’s a compact canine who wiggles from head to tail and snorts with joy when she sees people. Becky loves treats, pets and cuddles. She should be the only dog in a home and would do best in a home with no children under the age of 10. Are you looking for a sweet and lovable wiggle butt? Ask for Becky ID# A894863. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Becky. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

