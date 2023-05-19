Dynamic mother and daughter guinea pig duo Pip and Squeak are ready to wheek your world! In case you didn’t know, a wheek is that adorable sound guinea pigs make when they’re excited about a treat or playtime. And speaking of adorable, that’s precisely how best to describe Pip and Squeak. These guinea pigs are unaltered adult females who are best friends and must be adopted together. Pip and Squeak are fond of their personal space and are not the biggest fans of being held. But they show their affection is other ways such as chipper chattering and zooming about their enclosure. Pip and Squeak love to snack on hay, romaine lettuce and bell peppers. Looking for a delightful Guinea pig pair? Ask for Pip and Squeak ID#’s A908342 & A910505. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pip and Squeak. Visit www. PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- South San Francisco sees success with guaranteed income program
- San Mateo makes zoning code updates
- San Mateo County’s Human Services Office office closes
- A bite of Paris in Burlingame
- San Mateo Block 21 developers ask for planning extension
- San Bruno's Mazra set to expand to Redwood City
- Former San Mateo County Community College District chancellor case continued again
- San Mateo council keeping B Street closures
- Condo plan moves forward in RWC
- Commercial office space struggles, biotech booms
Images
Videos
Commented
- Restoring faith in Supreme Court (26)
- It’s the guns folks! (23)
- Wake up people (22)
- What is Republican Freedom? (19)
- An apology from the mayor would exhibit leadership (18)
- The game of life (17)
- All tuckered out: Grievances with political commentary (14)
- The end of ‘the San Mateo County way’ (13)
- Dog walking and EVs (12)
- Life in the background (12)
- The tyranny of local boards (11)
- Are we safer as a sanctuary county? (10)
- Coffee in A Cardboard Cup (9)
- A few shorts (9)
- We need housing leadership (9)
- Immigrants, equal under the law (9)
- When good people don’t do anything (9)
- Go after gun manufacturers (8)
- San Mateo is seeking to fix city divisions (8)
- The test of scrutiny (8)
- Council ... say, “No!” (8)
- Illuminating abortion facts (7)
- Appreciate the writing of Craig Wiesner (7)
- My own apology (6)
- ICE vote — Misinformation everywhere and data nowhere? (6)
- Board of Supervisors’ ICE vote (6)
- Moving to a clean energy future (6)
- Reparations (6)
- Remote access needed (6)
- Millbrae trying out real-time translator (5)
- If the state really wants more housing (5)
- Fact checking an irresponsible right-wing voice (5)
- Another San Mateo mayor writes in (5)
- How do we build more homes here? (5)
- All Quiet on the Western Front? (4)
- San Mateo County ends ICE relationship (4)
- Disappointment with Mark Simon’s dismissive column (4)
- Whose opinions matter? (4)
- Is life science development a benefit or hazard? (4)
- Regarding your coverage (4)
- Price out carbon (4)
- Redwood City gun shop rules take shape (4)
- Mom, your stroke made me a better daughter (4)
- How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal (3)
- Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in Oakland (3)
- Supervisor’s ICE vote (3)
- Benihana, Chick-fil-A, more, coming to Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo (3)
- San Mateo-Foster City School District's new task force to scope equity (3)
- What lessons are we teaching with Senate Bill 274? (3)
- Reduce the speed limit on Cañada Road (3)
- County’s ICE ordinance (3)
- On mentoring (3)
- San Mateo faces budget deficit (2)
- San Mateo' s Mickelson pool reopening; concerns over timeline remain (2)
- Ethical standards in San Mateo (2)
- Protecting the unique history of San Mateo (2)
- Battle brews over power bills (2)
- San Mateo Union High School District updates history program (2)
- Primary markets (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- Accountability for the sake of democracy (2)
- How can schools keep teachers from burning out? (2)
- Belmont introduces life sciences zoning changes (2)
- Dust blowers (2)
- Millbrae shifts sewer charges (2)
- Concerned about board’s ICE decision (2)
- An open mind on San Mateo code of conduct (2)
- San Francisco naming D'Arcy Drollinger the nation's first drag laureate (2)
- Tech industry wants to derail data privacy protections sought by California voters (2)
- Biotech is a hostile takeover (2)
- ‘Big city’ money (2)
- Decommission the BAAQMD (2)
- Five law enforcement agencies collect 264 firearms in San Mateo County buybacks (2)
- Topgolf construction tees off in Burlingame (1)
- California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments (1)
- Woodside lefty Harry Pelzman fires no-hitter (1)
- CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event (1)
- Aragon wins PAL boys’ tennis tourney (1)
- No time to waste (1)
- Better bicycle infrastructure needed (1)
- Some points on Corzo’s guest perspective (1)
- Government watch (1)
- Stupid decision by Board of Supervisors (1)
- South San Francisco sees success with guaranteed income program (1)
- Peninsula Athletic League hoops going to power-league structure (1)
- Former mayors say Mayor Lee should resign from council (1)
- Author strives for representation in picture books (1)
- Recall supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine now (1)
- San Mateo storm fund provides residents $178K (1)
- Hypocrisy in South City (1)
- Another former mayor says Mayor Lee should resign (1)
- Response to mayor’s guest perspective (1)
- South City schools, police fine-tune relationship (1)
- Politicians should look before they leap (1)
- Let’s be absolutely clear (1)
- Commercial office space struggles, biotech booms (1)
Featured Events
Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Want to take action but don’t know where to start? Co… Read moreHow To Take Action on Climate: What You (Yes, You!) Can Do
Great Deals on bonsai/pre-bonsai plants, pots and soil, and garden succulents and plants. F… Read moreSan Mateo Bonsai Club Plant Sale
Latest News
- San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk's 'Twitter Hotel' plan broke laws
- Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit
- Betts, Gonsolin spark Dodgers to 5-0 victory over the Cardinals
- Devers homers twice, drives in 4 as Red Sox beat staggering Padres 6-1
- Mexico moving migrants away from borders to relieve pressure
- Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
- Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals
- Tucker homers, Altuve makes his season debut in Astros' 5-1 win over Athletics
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:
Oops... "least" not "east"... I guess I really need Jon as an editor.
-
cynthiarobbinsroth said:
my apologies - typo. the therapy pool was closed permanently the spring of 2021
-
LittleFoot said:High School students and the community at large are very blessed to have Mr. Mollats dedication to local sports + the DJs reporting on them. I…
-
LittleFoot said:I echo everyone's sentiments here. Mr. Mays and the DJ do an incredible job with this publication. I appreciate all of the articles as well as…
-
Ray Fowler said:JonI appreciate your common sense and unbiased management of the DJ. I also appreciate you green lighting items I have submitted for publicati…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.