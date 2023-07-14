With a moniker like Pogo, you know this dog is going to be fun-loving. Meet Pogo, 2-year-old neutered male shepherd mix who is always wearing a smile. Pogo loves, loves, loves the company of humans. Being pet, being cuddled and being told he’s a good boy (which he most definitely is) are Pogo’s most favorite things in life. He’s a high energy dog and can play rowdy at times, so he’ll do best with a family committed to continuing his training. And speaking of training, Pogo is part of our Wishin’ and Hopin’ promotion for dogs that have been in our care for more than 100 days. When adopted, these animals get free behavior classes, a leash, harness and a toy! Pogo gets along with other social dogs, but not cats. Looking for a sweet and outgoing good boy? Ask for Pogo ID# A899789. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pogo. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- The Fish Market announces closure in San Mateo
- El Camino Real update needs to reclaim public land in San Mateo and Burlingame
- Baywood should not be a historic district
- Weekend Caltrain service suspended between Hillsdale and Palo Alto stations
- Burlingame says leave us out of tree dispute
- Downtown San Mateo Association hires new executive director
- 2 killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto and Mountain View
- Protections for tenants splits San Mateo County supervisors
- Serra grad Drew Dowd drafted by Tampa Bay
- Burlingame council finds compromise on bike lanes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Shame on Trump and his supporters (36)
- Florida’s whitewash (30)
- Denouncing the Supreme Court decision (27)
- Today’s Republican Party (24)
- Gun violence (21)
- The Galatolo case (17)
- Kindness, mercy and compassion (17)
- Allow me to retort (17)
- Our world (16)
- This Pride Month (15)
- Pursuing happiness (14)
- Shame game (13)
- Concerns grow over Burlingame bicycle plan (12)
- No to new bridge tolls (11)
- Peril around the corner (9)
- Landlord prevails ... rightly so (9)
- Public school numbers dropping — again (8)
- Ashes to ashes (7)
- This column was not written by AI (7)
- Lifting the lives of former foster youth (7)
- June 16 is a special day (7)
- In opposition to caste legislation (6)
- A landmark ruling for Asians (6)
- Our digital today, and analog interest (6)
- Flirting with ‘The Beast’ (6)
- Preserving history, and property rights (6)
- Climate change is a market failure (5)
- The irresponsible California governor (5)
- Affirmative action (5)
- What are we becoming? (5)
- Office space glut (4)
- Rep Adam Schiff, censured by GOP-led House, raises $8.1 million for his California Senate race (4)
- The power of truth on Juneteenth (4)
- A bridge too far — and too much (4)
- Response to letter on affirmative action (4)
- Green new deal (4)
- San Mateo to replace Central Park Mini Train (4)
- The inflation game (3)
- Leading the way in reducing waste (3)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (3)
- Man gets 176 days jail for lewd acts in San Mateo (3)
- San Francisco story (3)
- Should dogs be allowed off leashes at Burlingame’s Ray Park? (3)
- A new mantra is needed (3)
- Bye bye San Mateo Fish Market, hello housing? (3)
- Cities and their finances (3)
- Addressing teacher burnout (3)
- Getting good at being bad at things (3)
- Case against the Green New Deal (3)
- Daly City market owner arrested for allegedly shooting robbers (3)
- Dogs off leash (3)
- Belmont debates license plate cameras (3)
- We need to address child care shortages now (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District chancellor Ron Galatolo speaks out (3)
- Residents seek flood control action in San Mateo (3)
- His excellency (3)
- Regular folks (2)
- Inflation confusion (2)
- Police use de-escalation techniques for Redwood City man in crisis (2)
- High level biohazard containment labs: opportunity and risk (2)
- Helping California’s farmworkers (2)
- Helping the homeless (2)
- The CPUC should lead us toward a clean energy future (2)
- Thank you (2)
- Patriotism (2)
- Bridge toll a tax on working class (2)
- Does a company's political positions affect your decision to do business with them? (2)
- To instill environmental literacy, tell stories (2)
- Protecting homes from climate change disasters (2)
- San Mateo uses reserves to balance budget (2)
- Bay Area allocated transit money in new state budget (2)
- The math wars and property rights vs history (2)
- How will raising bridge tolls affect San Francisco Bay Area’s economic recovery? (2)
- License plate readers in Belmont (2)
- Going south (2)
- How to improve Belmont (2)
- Another toll increase? (2)
- AI and our existence (2)
- Dogs off leash, please don’t (2)
- In community (2)
- So long, farewell … (2)
- Dismayed by coastal development debate (2)
- The Paris climate conference (2)
- My house or my beach? Lawmakers debate housing crisis and coastal protections (2)
- Peninsula Clean Energy naming new CEO (2)
- Emergency situation in San Mateo (2)
- Wiener, other lawmakers, seek bridge toll hike (2)
- The end of Climate Magazine (1)
- Fans and city not giving up on A’s (1)
- Politicians deciding state budget without knowing full picture (1)
- Cynicism regarding Ukraine (1)
- San Jose mayors blast MLB for excluding city (1)
- Zoning changes gain approval in North Fair Oaks (1)
- Private public (1)
- ‘New month, new focus’ (1)
- Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom (1)
- San Mateo gets a new city manager (1)
Featured Events
We are military moms that support our troops, honor our Veterans and help each other every d… Read moreMilitary Moms! Meet & Greet
Latest News
- Southern California firefighters battle 3 small blazes amid hot, dry weather
- Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
- Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates
- Machado, Tatis, Soto and Sánchez slug homers to power Padres past Phillies 8-3
- Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures
- Former head of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission convicted for corruption
- UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union for 340,000 workers and deadline nears
- Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
anna kuhre said:The City Council has not made any efforts to go forward because they know this is a hot potato. You are dealing with constitutional rights…pro…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:It gets worse. These foster children do not come out of nowhere but generally come from broken families or families in which severe abuses tak…
-
craigwiesner said:
And good job providing comprehensive wraparound services. Businesses and nonprofits and individuals can also step up to help.
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.