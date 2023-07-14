Pogo

With a moniker like Pogo, you know this dog is going to be fun-loving. Meet Pogo, 2-year-old neutered male shepherd mix who is always wearing a smile. Pogo loves, loves, loves the company of humans. Being pet, being cuddled and being told he’s a good boy (which he most definitely is) are Pogo’s most favorite things in life. He’s a high energy dog and can play rowdy at times, so he’ll do best with a family committed to continuing his training. And speaking of training, Pogo is part of our Wishin’ and Hopin’ promotion for dogs that have been in our care for more than 100 days. When adopted, these animals get free behavior classes, a leash, harness and a toy! Pogo gets along with other social dogs, but not cats. Looking for a sweet and outgoing good boy? Ask for Pogo ID# A899789. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pogo. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

