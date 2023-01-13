Get ready to sing your “Here kitty, kitty, kitty” call and wait for Kitty to magically appear. She may not have the most imaginative name, but this 1-year-old, spayed female Kitty is anything but boring. Kitty is a sleek and spirited black cat with a tiny dollop of white fur in her décolletage. She loves to play and when it comes to cat toys, Kitty is a ruthless huntress. Kitty is a rambunctious and social goofball and will do best in a home without young children and with folks experienced with cats who can become overstimulated. Seeking a fun-loving cat who’ll chirpily respond to a “here kitty” call? Ask for Kitty ID A919562. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Kitty. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo residents near creeks and canals dealing with property damage and potential dam overflow
- State Route 92 closed indefinitely; Half Moon Bay seeing increased traffic
- Thunderstorm with a chance of hail heading to San Mateo County
- Pescadero flooded
- Dam spillover not anticipated through week in San Mateo County
- Reservoirs replenished by storms but still below historical averages
- Redwood City officials assess massive storm response
- Owners of flooded San Carlos restaurant prep for new storm; forecast shows heavy wind and rain
- Revised draft of San Mateo housing goals set for review
- San Mateo residents assess storm damage
Images
Videos
Commented
- The awful scourge of gun violence (50)
- The new House majority will threaten our rights (25)
- A dilemma of Republican proportion (25)
- Climate change (23)
- San Mateo County district attorney investigating San Mateo vote trading allegations (22)
- Biden the worst president ever (19)
- I’ll be home for Christmas? (18)
- Trump the worst president ever (16)
- ‘No one ever gave me a free house’ (13)
- Prisoner exchange (12)
- The reunion (10)
- Why the Peninsula needs more homes for the holidays (8)
- Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea (8)
- The science is in (8)
- There is no pending climate catastrophe (7)
- Sawyer Camp Trailhead to reflect Native American history in Millbrae (6)
- Problematic council vote order (5)
- MLK ... not in his lifetime (5)
- A Christmas wish (5)
- Enforcing the law is not political or partisan politics (5)
- To San Mateo: Let’s be better (4)
- 'Tis the season (4)
- Who, or what, is legally a person? (4)
- Climate leadership needed (4)
- San Mateo City Council is illegitimate (4)
- New Sheriff Corpus begins her service (3)
- Delegates to the state convention (3)
- Boycott the toll lanes (3)
- Mayoral chaos (3)
- The San Mateo way forward (3)
- Auld Lang Syne (3)
- Rainbow masks (3)
- Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure (3)
- Millbrae City Council breaks mayor rotation (3)
- Equal justice for all (3)
- Fiery Carlmont girls’ basketball team wins fourth straight (2)
- White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests (2)
- United we stand, but divided they rule (2)
- San Mateo is resilient (2)
- It’s time to act (2)
- Mayoral succession and the city charter (2)
- Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral (2)
- The rain, once again (2)
- California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes (2)
- GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again (2)
- 2022 was a bodacious bounty of buffoonery (2)
- Entertainment versus education (2)
- Reverse Robin Hoods (2)
- Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024 (2)
- Mayorship in South City (2)
- Millbrae schools eye new tax (2)
- California's water conundrum hinges on Delta (2)
- A jumbled political landscape (2)
- Slow down fusion fanatics (2)
- The awful scourge of gun violence (2)
- Proxy voting in Congress (2)
- Beacon of tyranny (2)
- New sheriff gets to work in San Mateo County (2)
- May I help? (2)
- San Mateo residents near creeks and canals dealing with property damage and potential dam overflow (2)
- Man’s first fusion Dec 5, 2022 (2)
- Proud to be an [redacted] (2)
- To vax or not? (1)
- 2 new supervisors seated in San Mateo County (1)
- San Mateo City Council allegations (1)
- More utterly idiotic items (1)
- Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts (1)
- The Catholic Church’s future after Pope Benedict’s death (1)
- Quarterback for the 49ers (1)
- Which California school districts are run well? (1)
- Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan (1)
- Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy' (1)
- Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair (1)
- Dan Walters’ interesting piece (1)
- Spirit of the season (1)
- Multiple guns seized after Central San Mateo incident (1)
- Sodden notes, drenched quotes, soggy dust motes (1)
- Sidewalk superintendent (1)
- US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows (1)
- Smooth-running San Mateo (1)
- Will tobacco products enter black market? (1)
- Ray Spangler: A tough act to exceed (1)
- San Mateo doesn’t deserve its leaders (1)
- San Mateo County awards $54M in housing grants (1)
- The U.S. Postal Service (1)
- San Mateo County student absenteeism up last school year (1)
- Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again (1)
- Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media (1)
- San Mateo Daily Journal wrapped up (1)
- Creeks remind all us of their presence again (1)
- James Joseph Metcalfe (1)
- San Mateo County braces for storm (1)
- Supervisors to discuss guaranteed income program (1)
- How to recycle that old Christmas tree (1)
- Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump (1)
- Set values, not resolutions (1)
Featured Events
SENIOR SHOWCASE MILLBRAE Read moreSenior Showcase Millbrae
Latest News
- UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US
- McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1
- Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win
- Jones, Brink lead No. 2 Stanford women past No. 8 UCLA
- Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
- US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
- Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
- California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Leave it to Jorg to insult MLK's legacy by comparing his well-deserved Nobel Peace prize with the preposterous award to Obama who had not done…
-
Scott McVicker said:If you want to begin to build trust in health authorities again, simply remove the COVID injectables from the roster. Oh yes, and drop The Narrative.
-
Ray Fowler said:Thanks, MikeNo... not on the DJ's staff. While I enjoy writing my thoughts down, when it comes to writing skills... I'm just a hack. I don't m…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.