With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to invite some exceptional love into your life than to adopt a pair of lovey-dovey birds? Kesha and Gosha are two beautiful budgerigars, colloquially known as budgies. Kesha is a 2-year-old sky blue and stripped female budgie. Her partner Gosha is a 2-year-old male with sunny yellow and bright green feathers. These BFFs are friendly and sociable and will provide you with plenty of melodious bird song. Kesha and Gosha are looking for a new home that will furnish them with a large secure cage and of course lots of yummy millet and budgie-friendly treats. Ready to open your heart and home to a duo of sweet little birds? Ask for Kesha and Gosha ID#’s A924713 & A924714. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Kesha and Gosha. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
