Kesha and Gosha

Kesha and Gosha

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to invite some exceptional love into your life than to adopt a pair of lovey-dovey birds? Kesha and Gosha are two beautiful budgerigars, colloquially known as budgies. Kesha is a 2-year-old sky blue and stripped female budgie. Her partner Gosha is a 2-year-old male with sunny yellow and bright green feathers. These BFFs are friendly and sociable and will provide you with plenty of melodious bird song. Kesha and Gosha are looking for a new home that will furnish them with a large secure cage and of course lots of yummy millet and budgie-friendly treats. Ready to open your heart and home to a duo of sweet little birds? Ask for Kesha and Gosha ID#’s A924713 & A924714. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Kesha and Gosha. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription