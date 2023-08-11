The only thing better than one cat is two cats, especially sweetie-pie duo Enzo and Oliver. These cats are both 13-year-old neutered males and as a bonded pair they must be kept together. Both are ebony beauties with superb manners. Enzo and Oliver are keen on gentle brushing and will reciprocate with soft purrs. This senior pair is looking for a tranquil home with cozy sleeping nooks to enjoy their retirement. Seeking a loving and calm feline twosome? Ask for Enzo and Oliver ID#s A484163 & A484165. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Enzo and Oliver. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
