Gentle feline gents Sam and Louie are seeking a new home together. This 5-year-old neutered male bonded pair must be adopted together. Sam and Louie are on the shy side, but with some soothing pets and delectable treats, they will become your new best friends. Their sky-blue eyes are hypnotic and combined with their mellow dispositions, Sam and Louie will bring a sense of peace and calm to your home. They would do best in a quiet home with no young children. Looking for a soft-hearted and sweet cat pair? Ask for Sam and Louie ID#’s A914222 and A914223. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sam and Louie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
