Yes, Missy is magnificent. Yes, she did wake up like this. Best in show? With her impossibly long white whiskers and matching white socks and mittens, Missy is the show! This feline has it Going On with a capital G and O. Missy is a 13-year-old spayed female domestic long-hair cat with fluffy black and white fur. She loves to talk, she loves to purr, she loves attention, she loves to be pampurred. Missy may be in her golden years, but she’s still sprightly and is an expert red dot stalker. Did we also mention that Missy is a total lovebug? Fluff-ball Missy would prefer to be the only pet in a household, but honestly, she’s so sensational you won’t need another animal. Seeking a feline who is the complete package? Ask for Missy ID# A455105. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Missy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
