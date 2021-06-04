Poppy

Do not let the snaggletooth appearance deter you. Poppy is a lovebug cat personified. This 11-year-old spayed petite female Calico may look a little rough around the edges, but Poppy is a champion lap cat looking for a new lap to claim as her own. Even though Poppy is a senior cat, she is still quite plucky, especially when it comes to pursuing the elusive red dot. When the laser toy comes out, Poppy becomes positively acrobatic in her quest to catch the red dot. Poppy is declawed on her front paws, so she must be an indoor only kitty. Seeking a sweet and playful purr machine to complete you? Ask for Poppy ID# A892444. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Poppy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

