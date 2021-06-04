Do not let the snaggletooth appearance deter you. Poppy is a lovebug cat personified. This 11-year-old spayed petite female Calico may look a little rough around the edges, but Poppy is a champion lap cat looking for a new lap to claim as her own. Even though Poppy is a senior cat, she is still quite plucky, especially when it comes to pursuing the elusive red dot. When the laser toy comes out, Poppy becomes positively acrobatic in her quest to catch the red dot. Poppy is declawed on her front paws, so she must be an indoor only kitty. Seeking a sweet and playful purr machine to complete you? Ask for Poppy ID# A892444. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Poppy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Snowflake moves its HQ out of San Mateo
- Dr. Hutchinson, San Mateo County’s first Black doctor, dies at 98
- Two children missing from San Mateo
- Dough Zone opens in San Mateo
- Report: San Mateo rents are recovering
- South San Francisco adopts natural gas ban
- Fearing the financial cliff in San Mateo County
- Teachers stage rally for pay in San Bruno
- Burlingame City Council redesigns Chapin Avenue downtown
- San Carlos council eyes Laurel Street policing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Where in the world … (25)
- Radical Republican cult credo (22)
- Sometimes the truth hurts, or, if the shoe fits (20)
- Silly, dangerous ideas (20)
- A new addiction (19)
- What cult do you belong to? (15)
- A Third Great Awakening (15)
- Democrats’ spending isn’t free (15)
- Late census could have ripple effect (13)
- Our vote is our voice (11)
- Can we work together? (11)
- Let’s fly a pride flag! (11)
- Time to suspend need for bicycle licenses (11)
- Merging Caltrain with BART makes no sense (10)
- Progress is a slippery slope (10)
- The unseen pandemic (10)
- Good for me but not for thee (10)
- Doubting Darwin (9)
- Memorial Day: An unfortunate irony (9)
- Our great awakening (9)
- No party (8)
- An opportunity for solidarity (8)
- Incredulous (8)
- San Mateo Union High School District to revisit its decision on the pride flag (8)
- Math, math, math (7)
- Let’s find another name for Serra Station (7)
- Pipelines (7)
- Let Capuchino girls’ basketball participate in CCS (7)
- San Mateo County loosens outside mask restrictions (7)
- GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump (6)
- Social justice advocates call for policy changes (5)
- Leadership reflective of our diverse communities (5)
- Owning a home does not make you racist-elitists (5)
- Snowflake moves its HQ out of San Mateo (5)
- Teaching history (5)
- The impact of debt (4)
- The U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights (4)
- The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center (4)
- San Mateo City Council supports downtown street closures all year (4)
- A name change for Serra (4)
- Racism has become activist rallying cry (4)
- Darkness (4)
- GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post (4)
- South San Francisco adopts natural gas ban (4)
- Burlingame is against duplex development bill (4)
- San Mateo Union High School District won’t fly pride flag (4)
- Vaccine lottery (4)
- What’s in a name? (4)
- Two decades and still going strong (4)
- Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission (3)
- Sensible gun reform measures (3)
- Addressing climate change and securing our water future (3)
- Pandemic origins (3)
- Election officials face fines, charges in GOP voting laws (3)
- San Mateo considering garbage rate increase (3)
- Burlingame City Council redesigns Chapin Avenue downtown (3)
- Public school funding disparity still growing (3)
- Evolution of religion (3)
- Report: San Mateo rents are recovering (3)
- San Mateo County Community College District officials seek swift campus reopening (3)
- Dems spending mantra (3)
- Ray Iverson, fire chief of San Mateo Consolidated, to head Redwood City department (2)
- Cheongs found a home at Plantation Coffee Roastery in San Carlos (2)
- Burlingame housing: A new generation asks for justice (2)
- Belmont Iceland site housing in works (2)
- Democrats OK Equity Endorsement Pledge (2)
- New housing is wonderful, but to whom? (2)
- China knew (2)
- San Mateo County Community College District set to overhaul college gym operations (2)
- No on Senate bills 9 and 10 (2)
- Insist that our leaders do better (2)
- Masks as a badge of honor, support (2)
- Time to solve a ‘good problem’ for public access (2)
- ‘Drought’ is now simply the norm (2)
- How about a bonus for a colonoscopy? (2)
- Transit, the gospel of balkanization and polls (2)
- Thank a teacher (2)
- San Mateo drivers have high citation rates (2)
- We need to elect our mayor (2)
- Happy 165th San Mateo County (2)
- County tells Arizona Senate to keep files, threatens lawsuit (2)
- Drought and water supply (2)
- More attention on pension obligations please (2)
- Tim Draper might move university out of San Mateo (2)
- Impact of Nathan Mollat’s work (1)
- United against hate, this and every month (1)
- Social media’s effect on discourse (1)
- San Carlos pulls SB 10 support (1)
- Just say no (1)
- De-escalation training changes response to man with knife in San Carlos (1)
- Wrong priorities (1)
- Burlingame considering Bayfront zoning changes (1)
- South City school district officials still plan to find a new name for Daly City campus (1)
- New home in San Bruno for Peninsula Museum of Art (1)
- A lottery for vaccines? (1)
Latest News
- US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
- DJ Q&A
- US calls on Nicaragua to free opposition figure Chamorro
- Pet of the week
- Tevez leaves Boca Juniors to rest; no talk of retirement
- DeChambeau-Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence
- Falwell: Liberty University lawsuit is excuse to shame him
- Democrat says Trump counsel recounted 'troubling events'
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Matt Grocott said:I would offer that "working together" begins with not laying false accusations at other people, such as labeling them liars and not citing any…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.