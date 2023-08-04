King is determined to be the ruler of your heart, and possibly your home. This 1-year-old neutered male Doberman mix is a giant goofball. King is still learning his manners, so he’ll do best in a home dedicated to continuing his behavior training. This lovable and silly guy adores a robust game of fetch, especially with his favorite tennis ball. King is a high-energy dog with an exuberant personality. Looking for a fun-loving and goofy dog to add to your life? Ask for King ID# A920416. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet King. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Ray Fowler said:Hello, LittleFootYou are correct. It was not an insurrection... far from it. I doubt if you will get a response to your questions.Now, I think…
LittleFoot said:January 6th was in no way shape or form an "insurrection". There was no revolt against the US government or any legitimate attempt to violentl…
