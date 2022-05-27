Birds of a feather flock together and Buzz the Ring-decked Dove is unequivocally seeking a new home, hopefully with other doves. Buzz is an adult male dove with lovely buff and white plumage and gentle coo-oos. He’s friendly and tolerant of handling. Buzz is feeling lonely without other dove friends, so he’ll do best with an adopter who is experienced with his breed of bird and has at least one other dove to keep Buzz company. Are looking for addition to your flock? Ask for Buzz ID# A887694. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buzz. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Going zero waste: New store opening in San Mateo aims to reduce plastic use
- San Mateo's Coyote Point rejuvenated
- Arrest for fatal stabbing at San Mateo bus stop
- Is San Mateo County housing slowdown imminent?
- Redwood City summer series is set to return
- Man sentenced in San Mateo gang murder
- Candidates turn nasty in politics
- 11,000 new housing units sought in San Mateo
- College of San Mateo softball crowned state champs
- San Mateo Daily Journal June 2022 election endorsements
Images
Videos
Commented
- Abortion rights equals personal freedom (50)
- The Electoral College outdated? (45)
- Commit to fight lies and hate (30)
- Concern about Roe v. Wade (26)
- Candidates turn nasty in politics (24)
- Strictly unbiased observations, a response (20)
- Judges support Bolanos (19)
- Mom knew best (17)
- Diversity, equity and inclusion (16)
- A malicious mailer (13)
- Editorial: Christina Corpus for sheriff (13)
- New sheriff needed to restore trust (12)
- America’s perpetual public health crisis: Gun violence (11)
- Time for changes (10)
- A boiling race for Assembly (10)
- Christina Corpus is the sheriff we need in this county now (9)
- Corpus for sheriff (9)
- This moment could change everything (9)
- Family of Carlmont teen warns of fentanyl danger (9)
- Thank you, teachers! (9)
- Laying blame for shootings (9)
- Good eats (9)
- Women in the race (8)
- Sheriff’s election (8)
- Race for sheriff a hot one (8)
- Vote for Carlos Bolanos (7)
- Gun violence (7)
- Candidates for San Mateo County Sheriff talk policies (6)
- Christina Corpus’ experience (6)
- Newsom’s high-speed rail dispute (6)
- The woman in pink (6)
- Stone needed for supervisor seat (6)
- Border crisis (5)
- Trumputinism at home? (5)
- Solving homelessness (5)
- Not time to consider a new sheriff (5)
- A vote for Corpus (5)
- Corpus for sheriff (5)
- Disappointed in Biden (4)
- To be born (4)
- Corpus for sheriff (4)
- Proud to support Christina Corpus (4)
- Corpus for sheriff (4)
- Protests against geese killings in Foster City (4)
- Christina Corpus for sheriff (4)
- We need Christina Corpus for San Mateo County sheriff (4)
- San Mateo commission critiques housing element (4)
- Women’s rights (4)
- Bolanos should be reelected (4)
- Candidates should keep it unambiguous (3)
- Let’s debate facts and positions, not falsehoods (3)
- A call to action on Roe (3)
- Drought, water conservation (3)
- Parking solution (3)
- Redwood City military grade items get mixed response (3)
- North Central San Mateo seeks stronger voice (3)
- Man pleads in Burlingame hate crime case (3)
- Officials stand by abortions in San Mateo County (3)
- San Mateo County sheriff candidates discuss top issues (3)
- Dark money, sexism and civility (3)
- The importance of the insurance commissioner (3)
- Christina Corpus, a sheriff we can trust (3)
- San Mateo doughnut shop development approved (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes: Awards Edition (2)
- No time for leadership change at Sheriff’s Office (2)
- Inflation (2)
- Highway 101 express lanes face toll system delays (2)
- Christina Corpus, a sheriff we can trust (2)
- Stone for supervisor (2)
- Turn in guns, receive cash (2)
- Home, less (2)
- Charles Stone for supervisor (2)
- Editorial: Diane Papan for Assembly (2)
- Bolanos deserves reelection (2)
- Disappointed in column (2)
- Unacceptable campaign material (2)
- Local Realtors condemn CAR’s unfounded attacks on Hale (2)
- Sea level rise work begins in Burlingame and Millbrae (2)
- Sheriff Bolanos (2)
- Experience versus leadership (2)
- Continuing a grandfather’s legacy (2)
- City of San Mateo tax increase (2)
- Mass shootings (2)
- A choice for change in District 2 (2)
- Climate disaster (2)
- Editorial: Vote yes on Measure C (2)
- Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains (2)
- 4 in race for District 3 San Mateo County Board of Supervisors supervisor seat (1)
- Lifting the voices of all (1)
- Editorial: Charles Stone for District 2 supervisor (1)
- Disinformation Governance Board (1)
- Longtime San Mateo parks director retiring (1)
- Belmont approves large affordable housing site (1)
- Car lane in South City converting to bike use (1)
- Fixin’ San Mateo County rally (1)
- Corpus for sheriff (1)
- A different approach to bike lanes (1)
- An endorsement of Laura Parmer-Lohan for the Board of Supervisors (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- G-7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid
- Ashcraft lifts Reds over Giants amid Kapler anthem protest
- AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
- As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
- NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
- Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
- WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries
- Pet of the week
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Dear Rel - have you any idea how absurd your comments are? "wants to limit voters ability to vote; and worst of all, won't propose any meaning…
-
Barb Valley said:As I told you earlier this morning, the school Safety bill to which you are referring was simply to create a clearing house of school safety s…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.