Sheba is Queen of the Floof. This 14-year-old spayed female long-haired calico cat is floofy, poofy and a Purr Machine with a capital P and M. Sheba is supremely affectionate and loves to be petted and brushed. A little petting under her chin or behind her ears and she will melt into a giant loving fur ball. Despite her age, Sheba still enjoys playtime, but mostly she just wants a home and lap to call her own where she can enjoy her golden years. Once you meet Sheba, it will be impossible to say no to this regal floof ball. Looking to add a faithful sweetheart to your life? Ask for Sheba ID# A890314. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sheba.
