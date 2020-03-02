Amazing that, once again, I fell into the same trap. Two weeks ago this column suggested we all celebrate a number of pet-themed holidays, and while two of the four highlighted were all inclusive (National Love Your Pet Day and World Spay Day) the remaining two were canine-centric (National Walk Your Dog Day and International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day). Sure enough, the cat contingent is demanding equal time. Fearing a feral fracas, it’s wisest to provide, so ...
Be aware that there are only 15 shopping days left before March 17’s Saint Gertrude’s Day. Cat lovers among us know, of course, that St. Gertrude is the patron saint of cats (you didn’t? Shame on you!) earned through her loving welcome of all cat visitors to the abbey where she lived most of her brief life. Despite the fact that her cat-titude helped keep the place rodent-free, Gertrude also produced a number of paintings which depicted holy souls as mice. How cat-like in her complexity, our St. Gertrude! We then move onto April 6 celebrated as National Siamese Cat Day, Aug. 8 National Cat Day, and Aug. 22 National Take Your Cat To The Vet Day (Statistics vary according to the source, but it’s disheartening to learn that many if not the majority of cats, unlike dogs, are seen by a doctor only when seriously ill). In true aren’t-cats-mysterious? fashion, we have two holidays which each has two separate official dates: either May 3 or May 30 is National Hug Your Cat Day, and National Black Cat Day is either August 17 or October 27. Cats even get two whole months to themselves with June’s Adopt-A-Shelter Cat Month and September’s Happy Cat Month! (Somewhat off-topic, but cats even have their own Broadway play, something dogs can only dream of.)
While we’re celebrating cats and dogs, let’s also note the following: April 2 is National Ferret Day, May 23 is World Turtle Day, World Snake Day slithers around on July 16, National Tarantula Appreciation Day is Aug. 8 (not to be confused with National Spider Day which is March 14), International Rabbit Day is the fourth Saturday of September, and Oct. 29 National Hermit Crab Day. Truly something for everybody!
Ken White is the president of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.