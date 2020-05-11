As he encourages the country to "reopen," President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the new coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic.
Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America have sent three of the nation's top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into "self-isolation."
The scare comes as the White House this week is emphasizing to the American people the steps being taken to assure their safety — in hopes that will coax them to resume normal activities.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it.
— Plastic spacing barriers and millions of masks appeared on the streets of Europe's newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Spain let people eat outdoors. All faced the delicate balance of trying to restart battered economies without fueling a second wave of coronavirus infections.
— The Department of Veterans Affairs and its partner mental health providers have kept thousands of veterans in treatment during the coronavirus pandemic through telehealth appointments. But as job losses and increased social isolation take an extended toll, veterans advocates worry that VA medical facilities won't be able to meet demand for mental health services and that telehealth isn't enough.
— With roughly 175,000 people living in the Navajo reservation spanning three western U.S. states, the tribe has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. It has seen 3,122 cases — a rate of nearly 18 cases per 1,000 people. At least 100 people have died.
— Employees, business owners, police and trade unions in Britain are expressing confusion after the government switched from telling workers to stay at home to urging them to return to work — but preferably without getting near other people or using public transport.
— Stocks are mostly down on Wall Street in midday trading as the market takes a pause following the strong gains it made last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% after trimming sharper losses from earlier in the morning.
— A second wave of infections in tightly packed foreign workers' dormitories has caught the affluent Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore off-guard and exposed the danger of overlooking marginal groups in a health crisis. Infections have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months — from 226 in mid-March to over 23,000, the most in Asia after China and India.
— A majority of Americans disapprove of protests against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. That's according to a new AP-NORC poll that also finds the still-expansive support for such limits, including restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders, has dipped.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.
TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.
ONE NUMBER:
— 4: For the first time in New York City's history, the subways stopped running for four hours a day last week. The shutdown between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. of the subways in New York's 472 stations provided time for a cleaning to disinfect trains. It's a concession that shows how the coronavirus pandemic has seized the gears of New York, one of the world's hardest-hit cities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— COMFY IS IN: Since people have spent weeks stuck in isolation, their bodies molded into beds and couches with little to delineate weekends from weekdays, a fashion trend is emerging: Loungewear is comfy, everyday clothing with just a bit of refinement — unfussy and minimal, but pulled together enough for a video conference call with your boss.
— STYLE OF THE TIME: The coronavirus has revived a hairstyle in East Africa, one with braided spikes that echo the virus's distinctive shape. The style's growing popularity is in part due to economic hardships linked to virus restrictions. It's cheap, mothers say.
