President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil his plan to ease coronavirus-related restrictions in certain areas in an effort to stem the economic collapse from the global pandemic that has led to the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
But life isn't expected to return to normal anytime soon. Federal officials warn some social distancing measures may need to stay in place through the end of the year.
Before stay-at-home orders are lifted, tens of thousands more investigators may be needed to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine or the country could face new outbreaks.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
—The battle against COVID-19 is drawing resources away from other infectious diseases like AIDS , tuberculosis and cholera that kill millions every year and could set back the decades-long efforts against them.
—President Trump says some states will be able to reopen much sooner than others, but business leaders and public health experts warn there must be a dramatic jump in testing and more protective equipment first.
—Food pantries in the U.S. are seeing a spike in demand with 22 million Americans now out of the work force, while social distancing and the economic downturn have dragged down the number of donations and volunteers.
—Gardeners cooped up with the national shutdown are feeling the need for seed, overwhelming websites and creating a huge backlog of orders. Spring planting now requires detective work.
—Africa is bracing itself in case it becomes the world's next hot spot for the coronavirus. It is rolling out more than 1 million tests to get an understanding of how many cases the continent already has.
—In Iran, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, songs are floating through the air from rooftops dotted with water tanks as musicians find performance spaces where they can.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.
TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.
ONE NUMBER:
— 22 million: Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— LOVERS' GAZE: A co-worker snapped a photo of two nurses, a husband and wife, in an eye-to-eye embrace despite layers of protective gear. The image is inspiring people around the globe.
— HELPING CONNECTIONS: A 19-year-old Rhode Island man has set up a program to help coronavirus patients who aren't allowed to receive visitors while in the hospital stay connected to their loved ones.
