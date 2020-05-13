When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning.
Some have proposed holding evening or Saturday classes. A Maryland senator has proposed school year-round. In California, the governor has suggested the next school year could begin as soon as July.
But any remediation plans will be complicated by social distancing mandates that may require smaller class sizes and budget cuts that appear imminent because of falling local and state revenues.
Here are some of AP's top stories Monday on the world's coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— New coronavirus clusters have appeared as nations struggle to balance reopening economies with preventing a second wave of infections and deaths. In Europe, a debate has erupted over the summer travel season and how to potentially restart cross-border travel.
— U.S. border agencies quickly expelled 600 child migrants in April after federal agencies began prohibiting asylum claims at the southern border, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants' advocates call that a pretext to dispense with federal protections for kids.
— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending the $3 trillion price of tag of Democrats' pandemic relief package as what's needed to confront the "villainous virus" and economic collapse. In an interview Wednesday with AP, Pelosi acknowledged the proposal, up for a House vote on Friday, is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans.
— Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has been diagnosed with double pneumonia caused by the coronavirus and has not met in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a month. Peskov told a Russian business newspaper on Wednesday that, after testing positive, he remained at home for several days until a CT scan showed infections in both of his lungs.
— President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pledged to begin reopening Mexico starting Monday, even as the country saw its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, hospitals are reeling, and testing remains inadequate. The vow follows pressure from U.S. officials worried about the North American industrial supply chain.
— Experts say the anti-government "boogaloo" movement, whose members have joined protests against stay-at-home orders in the United States, has attracted a dangerous element of far-right extremists. Like other movements that once largely inhabited corners of the internet, it has seized on the social unrest and economic calamity caused by the pandemic to publicize its violent messages.
___
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.
TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.
___
ONE NUMBER:
— 54: Southern Africa's tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, making it the last of 54 African countries to report the disease. Lesotho's health ministry said one person who recently arrived in the country had tested positive but was not showing signs of being ill.
IN OTHER NEWS:
— MAKING A DIFFERENCE: With no baseball to cover, Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo suddenly had a lot of spare time and a nagging desire to help those affected by the pandemic. So he began auctioning off signed baseball cards and pictures he accumulated as an autograph-hawking teen and raised more than $57,000 for charities like the Greater Boston Food Bank.
— PLAY BALL: A person familiar with the results of poll of NBA players taken by their union says there would be "overwhelming" support for any plan for the season resuming in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.