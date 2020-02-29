A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has been returned to San Mateo County and health officials offered additional guidance on preparing for a possible spread of the disease, known as COVID-19.
“County Health continues to work with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our state and local partners to manage testing and monitoring of persons who have been exposed to COVID-19. But our focus is changing from a containment strategy to one of community mitigation — taking steps to lessen the impact of the disease. County Health and our public and private partners are increasing our ability to respond and are planning for a sustained response to COVID-19. I advise that individuals, schools, business and all other sectors of our community take immediate steps to be prepared. Now is the time for you to prepare,” according to a message from Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer.
San Mateo County Health continues to advise that the steps to prevent the spread of flu will also guard against the spread of COVID-19: cover your cough and sneeze, wash your hands frequently, avoid shaking hands and touching your face with unwashed hands, and if you are not feeling well or are experiencing cold, flu or other symptoms, contact your primary care provider and stay home from school or work.
Other guidance includes general preparation such as having businesses review continuity of operations should employees be sick and medical facilities review surge plans on how to handle increased number of patients. Other recommendations, while not imminent, could be implemented in the future such as event cancelation and school closures, according to Morrow’s statement.
Go to smchealth.org/coronavirus for additional information and specific guidance.
