A measure to ban straws and other “single-use plastics” at restaurants in unincorporated San Mateo County won Board of Supervisors approval — and 17 other cities here are said to be interested in considering similar action.
“This has become very extensive — very thorough,” Supervisor Don Horsley said of the county measure.
Providers of prepared food, including private schools and vendors at farmers’ markets, are covered along with restaurants.
Disposable plastic straws may be provided only upon request to consumers with medical needs, according to the measure.
The ban begins in 30 days but enforcement will start a year later.
County supervisors also approved agreements with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Pacifica Resource Center and Nuestra Casa East Palo Alto to increase grocery rescue and redistribution.
A $312,630 pact with Fresh Approach to educate the public about preventing food waste and preserving food also won approval.
A significant amount of food is wasted here and the county is preparing for climate change by slowing production of greenhouse gasses, according to a county staff report.
Reducing excess edible food in landfills will aid the county by reducing methane emissions, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.