Having raised two children as a single mom, Chef Gigi Gaggero knows how packed the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. can be for any parent.
Well aware the late afternoon and early evening can be occupied by everything from after-school pickups to trips to the dry cleaners, Gaggero understands the plight many parents experience when it comes to shopping for and preparing healthy meals for their families.
It’s a hectic time of day Gaggero is hoping to help parents untangle through her book “Food Fight: For Parents of Picky Eaters,” which she wrote in part to share her own experiences navigating family meals. Having traveled throughout the East Coast and across the country to spread the word about the book since it was published in August 2018, Gaggero is looking forward to sharing tips with families at a Sunday book-signing event in her hometown of San Mateo.
“I want parents to stop stressing and give themselves a pat on the back and really think about meal times together with family,” she said. “Child raising goes by so quickly, it’s not worth stressing over a little green pea.”
For Gaggero, memories of the moment she knew how important it was to spend time with her now-adult daughters flood back easily. Having previously served as the academic director of the culinary school Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco, Gaggero remembered teaching a small business management class earlier in the day and then rushing home to pick up her daughters from school before running errands.
It wasn’t until her then-6-year-old daughter Dakota asked Gaggero whether money comes out of the wall at a drive-through ATM that Gaggero stopped to reflect on her busy day. She said she realized the next day she could be sharing what she was teaching to adult culinary students with her daughters, and decided to work with them to start their own business.
“I was like ‘whoa, what am I not teaching my kids?’” she said. “You’re just not thinking about those things.”
Though they started with sketching out plans for a lemonade stand, it wasn’t long before the trio was leading chocolate painting lessons in the girls’ classrooms, eventually opening a kids’ cooking school in Belmont in 2004.
Through the classes offered at the school, Gaggero said she met many parents with questions about how to cook for picky eaters. While cooking with her own kids, Gaggero found sharing the history, science and math behind a meal came naturally and created conversation around their meals. She also learned designating Tuesday nights as the time when her daughters would try new foods helped them develop habits around trying unfamiliar flavors and textures.
Gaggero said sharing these tips and others — such as making sure the food you cook actually tastes good — with parents became the inspiration for her book. And though she has plenty of practical advice — like dedicating a couple hours on Sundays to prepare meals for the week — what Gaggero really wants parents to know they should feel no judgment.
“Parenting is really a lot of work and the baby doesn’t come with a manual,” she said. “This is where we need to support each other as a village.”
Gaggero has her sights set on offering group coaching classes and cooking lessons for parents to help them find ways to spend more time with their families. She is also planning to work with researchers to help demonstrate the benefits of having conversations around the dinner table.
Though she is a professional chef, Gaggero said she understands how daunting meal preparation can be for parents who might feel less familiar with their kitchen.
“People think that they can’t, but they can,” she said. “They just need to know how.”
Gaggero will be signing copies of “Food Fight: For Parents of Picky Eaters” Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hillsdale Shopping Center’s Barnes & Noble, 11 West Hillsdale Blvd.
