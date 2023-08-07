Despite triple-digit weather, people still flocked to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Sunday to attend the second annual Garlic Festival.
The two-day festival that began Saturday is a family friendly event celebrating everything garlic, in addition to entertainment and showcasing the valley’s agriculture.
With temperatures reaching 102 by noon, many people entered the fairgrounds and headed for the “Cali Garlic Alley” where there was not only shade, but multiple foods including garlic.
On the menu for customers were garlic fries with cheese and bacon on top, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushrooms, onion bread bowls and for dessert a maple brown sugar garlic ice cream.
Alexis Farmen and Sam Bush, who drove to the festival from San Francisco, said it was their first time there and it was all about their love of garlic.
“It was, like, very odd and the first bit I took I think my brain had to catch up a little bit and kind of process what I was eating,” said Bush, about the garlic ice cream. “But we both agreed that the more bites we took the more and more we liked it.”
Farmen said she wished the fries would have had a much stronger taste of garlic.
Outside the alley near some trees providing shade, people sat in bleachers and chairs in front of the community event stage where the Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant & Princess Program was held, along with other local performances.
Many people walked around the festival holding lemonades and beers to quench their thirst while looking at the “Show and Shine Car Display,” featuring hot rods, muscle cars, and low-rider vehicles, as well as many vendors’ stands.
Parking for the event was $10, admission was $15 for adults, $10 for children ages six to 17, and free for seniors 65 and older, anyone with a military ID and children under 5.
Interactive cooking demonstrations, monster truck rides, jumpers for kids, a photography exhibit, and a splash zone for kids to get wet were also part of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.