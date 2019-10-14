CuriOdyssey

First Friday, a series of nature themed family events held at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo’s Coyote Point Recreational Area, opened Oct. 4 with a costume themed, family friendly evening of animal exhibits, live music, and science activities. Above, Chloey and Charlotte Chen get a chance to touch and smell a ferret, an animal known for its distinct, musky odor. For more information on upcoming First Fridays, go to www.curiodyssey.org/activities.

 Tom Jung/Daily Journal

First Friday, a series of nature themed family events held at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo’s Coyote Point Recreational Area, opened Oct. 4 with a costume themed, family friendly evening of animal exhibits, live music, and science activities. Above, Chloey and Charlotte Chen get a chance to touch and smell a ferret, an animal known for its distinct, musky odor. For more information on upcoming First Fridays, go to www.curiodyssey.org/activities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription