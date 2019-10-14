First Friday, a series of nature themed family events held at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo’s Coyote Point Recreational Area, opened Oct. 4 with a costume themed, family friendly evening of animal exhibits, live music, and science activities. Above, Chloey and Charlotte Chen get a chance to touch and smell a ferret, an animal known for its distinct, musky odor. For more information on upcoming First Fridays, go to www.curiodyssey.org/activities.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Pomp in London, talks in Brussels as Brexit deadline looms
Cha's story is about race, redemption and forgiveness
'Good Man Gone Bad' is dark, brooding tale
New stories of an aging Olive in 'Olive, Again'
Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say
Union calls on Lufthansa cabin crew to strike on Sunday
Caltrain board talking taxes
Parking going digital
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- South San Francisco woman arrested for murder
- McDonald’s manager arrested for drug sales
- Former San Mateo police officer guilty of 14 felonies
- Half Moon Bay land swap could lead to sea trail
- New life for Buringame's former post office
- Western San Mateo County preps for shutoffs
- Track work options narrow for San Mateo
- New life for San Bruno hotel plans
- South City to esports company: ‘Game on’
- DUI crash in SF kills four; including San Carlos, Hillsborough residents
Images
Videos
Commented
- Is it OK to lie? (9)
- Far from a stable genius (8)
- Democrats not socialists (6)
- Children protesting (5)
- President Trump’s fixation on corruption (5)
- President Trump’s supporters (4)
- Betraying our allies (4)
- Matt Grocott’s ‘Trump-isms’ (4)
- President Trump obstructs justice? (4)
- Climate change education and action (3)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.