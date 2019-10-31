SAN MATEO COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION HONORS LOCAL ATTORNEYS. On Oct. 17, The San Mateo County Bar Association presented two veteran local attorneys with Les Williams Awards for their efforts in promoting diversity in San Mateo County. Attorneys Charles Riffle and Peter Riechert, partners at Aaron, Riechert, Carpol & Riffle, APC, were recognized as role models in the San Mateo legal community for hiring, training and promoting women and minorities within their firm. Riechert has served as a board member, officer, and president of the San Mateo County Bar Association, and was the 2002 recipient of the San Mateo County Bar Association’s William Nagle Jr. Memorial Award. Riffle served as president of the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County, the Center for Domestic Violence Prevention and the Redwood City Senior Baseball League (ages 13 to 15).
The same evening that these two senior attorneys received their awards, one of their firm’s law clerks, Alyssa V. Daatio, received the Nancy de Ita Scholarship. Daatio graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2019, where she was awarded the 2019 Pursuit of Justice Award, given to a graduating student who has demonstrated a commitment to providing service to others in the pursuit of justice through legal experience, community and volunteer service, and service to the law school and other law students. Daatio graduated with a Certificate in Public Interest Law.
The awards took place at the San Mateo County Bar Association’s Diversity Committee’s 11th Annual Speaker Series event, at which Justice Martin L. Jenkins was the speaker. Justice Jenkins was named by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 as his judicial appointments secretary. Justice Jenkins stepped down from the bench to help shape California’s future judiciary by vetting candidates for vacancies in the state’s 1,800-judge appellate and trial courts.
Susan E. Cohn is a member of the State Bar of California. She may be contacted at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.