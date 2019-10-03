THE SAN MATEO COUNTY LAW LIBRARY: SERVING THE PUBLIC AND SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S SUPPORT. Public law libraries are an invaluable public resource that make it possible for every citizen to exercise their legal rights. The San Mateo County Law Library, at 710 Hamilton St. in Redwood City, serves the legal research needs of approximately 8,800 people per year. About 50% are local attorneys; the remaining 50% are members of the general public. Library Technician Amanda See understands this important community resource. See, whose duties include assisting non-lawyer patrons in finding legal materials, said: “About half of our patrons are not in a legal profession. People get sent to us from the courts for help with everything from fighting traffic tickets to filing misdemeanor expungements, to obtaining grant deeds. We have a lot of services available online for people who can’t make it in person, and we work with people over the phone, as well. We do assist people directly by helping them locate legal materials relevant to their issue, whether in print or online; depending on the needs of the individual, we can also walk them through filling out forms or completing legal procedures, connect them with resources, or sign them up for a free meeting with an attorney through the Lawyers in the Library and Community Law Night programs. We have almost 20 research guides made in-house, specific to San Mateo County, that address common needs like filing a small claim, obtaining or responding to a civil restraining order, or applying for a divorce. Our website, smclawlibrary.org, has all of the research guides available online, including required forms and step-by-step instructions on how to complete them.”
LAW LIBRARY FINANCES UNDER STRESS. Over the past several years, because of a reduction in funding, the law library has had to make substantial cuts to its operations in order to stay solvent. It costs approximately $850,000 a year to operate the law library at full hours, full staff, full services and with up-to-date electronic and print subscriptions. Currently, 96% of the San Mateo County Law Library’s funding is derived from Superior Court filing fees. The remaining 4% of income comes from the photocopier, overdue fees, discontinued book sales and conference room rental. San Mateo County Superior Court filings have dropped drastically over the past few years, thus the law library’s income has dropped. The law library has responded by cutting expenditures — laying off four part-time employees and one full-time employee, limiting hours of operation, suspending updates to print materials, and reducing library cleaning and maintenance.
THE SAN MATEO COUNTY LAW LIBRARY FOUNDATION INVITES THE PUBLIC TO HELP KEEP THE SAN MATEO COUNTY LAW LIBRARY OPERATING. In an effort to save the San Mateo County Law Library, the San Mateo Law Library Foundation was created in 2016 to assist and promote the law library through outreach, fundraising, advocacy and volunteerism. It is a 501(c)(3) organization that can accept donations on behalf of the San Mateo Law Library. Donations of any amount are tax deductible under IRS Code 170(c)(1). All those interested in saving the San Mateo County Law Library are invited to attend Foundation meetings. The next meeting noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the library. Please RSVP to smcba@gryphonevents.com.
Susan E. Cohn is a member of the State Bar of California. She may be contacted at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.