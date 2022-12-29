Janice Eleanor Klein – passed away peacefully in Grass Valley, CA at the age of 91. She was loving, selfless, and fiercely independent, and will be missed by all.
Janice was born in Elmore, Minnesota to Lowena and Arthur Klein. She attended Elmore High School, followed by the Minnesota School of Business and the University of Denver. Her family moved from Minnesota to Denver, Colorado in 1951, eventually settling in San Mateo, California in 1967, after the passing of her father.
Janice was a dedicated single Mom, raising her son with the help of her beloved mother. Janice worked as an Executive Secretary for Scripps League Newspapers in San Mateo, CA for 15 years, as well as Zack Electronics in San Francisco. She retired in 1993, allowing her to spend time with her two young grandchildren.
Janice was an avid skier and loved the outdoors. She also enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Europe, where she spent time with friends in Norway, France, England, and Italy. Janice also traveled extensively throughout the western and southwestern United States. She was very social and loved meeting and getting to know those she met throughout her travels.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lowena and Arthur, and brother Gene Klein Sr. She is survived by her son Richard (Karen) Boe of Grass Valley, CA and grandchildren Rachel and Richard, who were the light of her life.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Please consider a donation in Janice’s honor to the Peninsula Humane Society or the Hospice of the Foothills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.