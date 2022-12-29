Eternal Rest in Heaven for our mother Janet Davis, survived by her children Danny Rodrigues and wife Michelle, Shana Gilford, Andrea Davis, Peter Davis and wife Ilene Davis grandchildren Jordan, Daniel R, Daniel Z, Elijah, Jacob, Xzavier and Charlotte and great grandchildren Nikaia, Daniel III (preceded), Jaelin, Zyla, Kahlia and Zalaia.
Services as follows: Memorial Saint Augustines 3700 Callan Boulevard South San Francisco 94080 10:30 a.m., Reception 1 - 3 p.m. Molloys Tavern 1655 Mission Road Colma, CA.
