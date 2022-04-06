Manufacturing in San Francisco has been greatly affected by Covid.
Many factories have had to shut down because of the virus, and those that are still open are operating at a much-reduced capacity. This has led to a significant decrease in manufacturing output and a corresponding increase in unemployment.
In addition, the cost of doing business in San Francisco has increased significantly due to the increased risk of exposure to Covid. As a result, many businesses have relocated or are planning to relocate their operations outside of San Francisco. This will likely have a negative impact on the city's economy as a whole.
The State of Manufacturing in San Francisco?
Though it's difficult to track the state of manufacturing in San Francisco precisely, there are some signs that the industry is struggling. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the city's manufacturing employment has declined by about 10 percent since 2010. And a 2017 survey from the Bay Area Council found that nearly half of the manufacturers in the region were considering relocating due to high costs and limited space.
Still, there are some bright spots for manufacturing in San Francisco. The city's maker spaces and fabrication labs have been growing in popularity, giving entrepreneurs and small businesses access to expensive equipment, modern MRP software, and expertise. And several tech companies, including Twitter and Square, have opened up their own in-house manufacturing operations in recent years.
Manufacturing remains an important part of San Francisco's economy despite these challenges. The industry employs tens of thousands of workers in the city and generates billions of dollars in economic activity. With the right policies in place, manufacturing could once again thrive in San Francisco.
Manufacturers Based in California
Looking for a great manufacturing company to work for in the San Francisco area? Here are some of the best options:
1. Autodesk
Autodesk is a leading software manufacturer for architects, engineers, and designers. They are headquartered in San Francisco and have been in business for over 30 years. They offer a great work environment and a competitive salary and benefits package.
2. Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems is a leading networking and communications company. They are headquartered in San Francisco and have been in business for over 25 years. They offer a great work environment and a competitive salary and benefits package.
3. HP
HP is a leading manufacturer of computing and printing products. They are headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and have been in business for over 75 years. They offer a great work environment and a competitive salary and benefits package.
4. Oracle
Oracle is a leading manufacturer of database and middleware software. They are headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, and have been in business for over 35 years. They offer a great work environment and a competitive salary and benefits package.
5. Tesla Motors
Tesla Motors is a leading and most famous manufacturer of electric vehicles. They are headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and have been in business for over 10 years. They offer a great work environment and a competitive salary and benefits package.
If you are looking for a great manufacturing company to work for, these are some of the best options in the San Francisco area!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.