Hasan Hosgur and Nilufer Kici Hosgur, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 16, 2019.
***
Devin Morris and Kayla Kielar, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 16, 2019.
***
Thomas Fitzgerald and Johanna Kimura, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 17, 2019.
***
Pedram Mokrian and Haleh Tabrizi, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 19, 2019.
***
Evren and Julie Piskin, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 21, 2019.
***
James Huang and Chun Ping Lin, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 22, 2019.
***
Steven Cheng and Rhea Charisa Yap, of Emerald Hills, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 25, 2019.
***
John and Katherine Thomas, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 25, 2019.
***
Sayash Kumar and Anne-Gaelle Jacquin, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 27, 2019.
