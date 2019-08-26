Gareth and Margeret Williams, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 31, 2019.
***
Kiranjit and Poonam Sidhu, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 1, 2019.
***
Dominic and Candace DiMarco, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 1, 2019.
***
Sean and Cindy Phillips, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 4, 2019.
***
Michael and Kennedy Quile, of San Francisco, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 8, 2019.
***
Jorge Jr. Silva and Krista Fortenberry, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 9, 2019.
***
Daniel Fernandes Barros and Rita De Oliveira Braga Lopez, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 9, 2019.
***
Henry and Nicole Levak, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 11, 2019.
***
Michael Gallagher and Angela Israni, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 12, 2019.
***
Ivan and Berenice Moreno, of Union City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 13, 2019.
***
Joseph and Marie Frances Benson, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 15, 2019.
***
Chinu and So Young Lee, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 15, 2019.
***
Robert and Ashley Blackwell, of San Jose, gave birth to baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 10, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.