Bihua Wei and Hai Liu, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 3, 2020.
***
Shabnam Ladan and Farshad Sarabchi, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 14, 2020.
***
Kelly and Bryan Moquin, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 17, 2020.
***
Meng Zhou and Max Zeiberg, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 20, 2020.
***
Caitline and Ronald DiMaggio Jr., of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 20, 2020.
***
Irina Tomilova and Andrey Kasaurov, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 27, 2020.
***
Jenna and Isaac Stahlhut, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 29, 2020.
***
Kayla and Nicolay Hristov, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 31, 2020.
