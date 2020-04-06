Samuel Dorrance and Gracie Centeno, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 4, 2020.
***
David and Melissa Trujillo, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 8, 2020.
***
Joshua and Brandie Smith, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 8, 2020.
***
Divye Kapoot and Divya Mitra, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 12, 2020.
***
Spencer and Katelyn Gonzalez, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 13, 2020.
