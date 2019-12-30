Dustin and Daysi Arita, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City on Nov. 3, 2019.
***
Seid Alireza Razavi and Sarah Sharafkandi, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 3, 2019.
***
Sean Augenstein and Jessica Stock, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 6, 2019.
***
Russell and Melissa Gustafson, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 11, 2019.
***
Lars and Meghan Lyssand, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 12, 2019.
***
Joshua and Nicole Menefee, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 13, 2019.
