Amy and Robert Cagle, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 10, 2020.
***
Geok Hui Koh and Michael James, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 15, 2020.
***
Hailey Roake and James Gottula, of Portola Valley, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 17, 2020.
***
Hyesun Ryou and Myungjin Cha, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 23, 2020.
***
Anusha and Arvind Ayyalasomayajula, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.