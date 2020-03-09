Jeffrey Reese and Genevieve McGovern, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 4, 2020.
***
Xin Liu and Simeng Mu, of Newark, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 7, 2020.
***
Qihang Zhang and Jie Jiang, of Oakland, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 9, 2020.
***
Andrew and Virginia Lennemann, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 14, 2020.
***
Stephen Marks and Julie Yen, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 18, 2020.
***
Aleksandr and Margarita Mironenko, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 24, 2020.
***
Marshall and Barbara Serkes, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 25, 2020.
***
Shanna Hays and Haley Choi, of San Bruno, gave birth to twin boys at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Feb. 24, 2020.
