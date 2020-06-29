Natasha Elfving and Martin Cerna Jr., of Fremont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 14, 2020.
***
Eleyana Hernandez-Lettnecker and George Evangelista, of Hayward, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 15, 2020.
***
Jenny Del Pino and Gontran Cherrier, of Saratoga, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 17, 2020.
***
Susan and Jonathan Irizarry, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 17, 2020.
***
Cynthia Cervantes Serrato and Danny Rios Bueno, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.