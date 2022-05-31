Alicia and Jacob Gomes, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 15, 2022.
Ericka Wohlers and Maurice Wells, of South San Francisco, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 15, 2022.
Makailah and Daniel Cesena, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 16, 2022.
Yanfei Li and Jongjing Bu, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 16, 2022.
